‘Dharam Sansad’ probe ‘substantially complete’, police tell Supreme Court

With the Delhi Police informing that the probe into alleged inflammatory speeches made at a ‘Dharam Sansad’ event held in the national capital in December 2021 has been “substantially completed”, the Supreme Court Monday gave it three more weeks to appraise it of the final status.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was hearing a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Delhi Police. It was informed by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj that the “investigation has been substantially completed and the final report is in the process of being submitted within a short duration of time”.

Fixing it for hearing next on February 20, the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, directed that “the court shall be apprised on affidavit of status of the investigation and on submission of the final report”.

On January 10, SC had asked the investigating officer to inform what steps had been taken to pursue investigation. “We are of the view that it will be necessary for investigating officer to place on record steps which have been taken to pursue the investigation since the incident… on December 19, 2021”, the court had said.

The court had also asked why the FIR was lodged only five months after the incident. The ASG replied that the delay was not wilful. The investigation proceeds on the basis of the inputs received by the police, he had said.

Seeking contempt proceedings, the plea alleged that there was inaction on the part of the police, which was in violation of the guidelines laid down by SC in the Tehseen Poonawala case on how to deal with such matters.