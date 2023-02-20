scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Dharam Sansad case: Supreme Court asks Delhi Police to submit copy of chargesheet

The Delhi Police stated that it was still awaiting the result of forensic examination of the voice samples.

Students protest in New Delhi against the alleged hate speech at the 'dharam sansad'. (File Photo/PTI)
With the Delhi Police probing the alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Dharam Sansad event in the national capital in December 2021 stating that it was still awaiting the result of forensic examination of the voice samples, the Supreme Court Monday directed it to submit a copy of the report and the chargesheet before it.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala ordered this after Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, said the samples were sent to the forensic lab and the report was awaited.

The court was hearing a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi Police for alleged inaction over the incident, which the petitioner, Tushar Gandhi, said was in violation of the court’s guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawala case on how to deal with such matters.

Also Read |SC directions on hate speech: How courts have read IPC Sec 295A, other provisions

The petitioner contended that the Supreme Court guidelines aimed to ensure that people capable of making such statements are identified and not allowed to use such a public forum.

Hearing the plea last month, the Supreme Court had asked the police to appraise it of the investigation and asked why the FIR was filed only five months later.

Also Read |‘Dharam Sansad’ probe ‘substantially complete’, police tell Supreme Court

The police responded then that the delay was not willful and that the investigation proceeded on the basis of the inputs received by them.

On January 30, the Delhi Police informed the court that “investigation has been substantially completed and the final report is in the process of being submitted within a short duration of time”.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:43 IST
