Dhanendra Kumar, first chief of competition panel, dies in AC blast fire at Delhi home

Dhanendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer who served as Executive Director at the World Bank and became the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India, died after a fire, suspected to have been triggered by an explosion in an air conditioner, broke out at his Hauz Khas home in South Delhi Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Eighty-year-old Kumar was declared dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was taken after the incident. His son, also hospitalised, was said to be out of danger.

Senior police officers said the incident took place late Wednesday night on the ground floor of the house where Kumar, his wife and son and two domestic workers were present.