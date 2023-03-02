DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their home in South Delhi’s Defence Colony

A 37-year-old senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officer and his wife allegedly died by suicide at their home in South Delhi’s Defence Colony Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Pal Singh and Monika, 32, residents of Hudco Place in South Delhi. Singh worked as an operations manager at the DGCA, said the police.

The police said Monika Wednesday found her husband lying unconscious in the house after a suicide attempt. She rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “As per our information, the woman returned home and locked her house. She also attempted suicide. We received a PCR call around 3.50 am and broke the door to rescue her. She was also taken to the hospital but was declared dead. We are investigating the matter.”

The police said the couple got married in November 2022. They said they were investigating the matter to ascertain the reason behind the suicides and find if there was any foul play. The investigators have not found a suicide note from the couple’s house.

The police sent the bodies to the AIIMS mortuary and called up the relatives of the deceased for questioning.