DGCA grants Jewar airport provisional aerodrome licence

Airport likely to see domestic flight ops in 45 days; nod awaited from PM for inauguration announcement: Officer

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readNoidaMar 7, 2026 08:14 AM IST
Commercial flight, Commercial flight trials, Commercial flight trials at Noida airport, Noida airport, Noida International Airport, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe DGCA has granted the aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport (Jewar). This follow’s yesterday’s BCAS security approval, clearing the path for commercial flights to begin within the next 45 days.
A day after the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted it provisional aerodrome licence on Friday, said officials.

According to officials, the licence is valid for six months, until September 5, subject to further approval by the DGCA. “This (grant of licence) means that flights can now land and take off from the Noida International Airport,” confirmed Chief Executive Officer, NIAL (Noida International Airport Limited), Rakesh Singh.

Singh added: “Generally it takes a minimum of four to six weeks for the operations to begin once the aerodrome licence is granted … we will check with airlines which are interested to operate, and then come up with a list of cities connecting Jewar and the rest,” he said.

NIAL Nodal Officer Shailendra Bhatia said that the licence was granted after all the equipment installed at the airport and ATC tower, surveillance, security and safety apparatus were found to be in place. “We can expect to operate domestic flights within 45 days from now. Cargo flight operations will also begin at the same time, but we will have to wait a little longer for international flights. We are now awaiting a date from the Prime Minister for the announcement of the inauguration,” he said.

“After completing six months of operation, we will get a permanent licence,” Bhatia also explained.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, meanwhile, said: “The world-class airport will boost regional economic growth, tourism, and investment while offering a seamless passenger experience by combining Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality and will also help ease congestion at existing airports in the region.”

“Receiving the aerodrome licence is a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the strong collaboration with our partners and the rigorous work undertaken to ensure readiness for commercial operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport (NIA), said in a statement.

The NIA has been developed by the YIAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre.

NIA has been developed in four phases, along with a multi-modal cargo hub. In the first phase, with one runway and one terminal, the airport will have the capacity to handle around 12 million passengers annually. “Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be capable of handling up to 70 million passengers per year, emerging as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh,” said officials.

