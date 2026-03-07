DGCA grants Jewar airport provisional aerodrome licence

The DGCA has granted the aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport (Jewar). This follow’s yesterday’s BCAS security approval, clearing the path for commercial flights to begin within the next 45 days.

A day after the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar received security approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted it provisional aerodrome licence on Friday, said officials.

According to officials, the licence is valid for six months, until September 5, subject to further approval by the DGCA. “This (grant of licence) means that flights can now land and take off from the Noida International Airport,” confirmed Chief Executive Officer, NIAL (Noida International Airport Limited), Rakesh Singh.

Singh added: “Generally it takes a minimum of four to six weeks for the operations to begin once the aerodrome licence is granted … we will check with airlines which are interested to operate, and then come up with a list of cities connecting Jewar and the rest,” he said.