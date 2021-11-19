Delhi: DFS deploys tenders at 13 hotspots in city to reduce pollution

To help reduce pollution levels, the Delhi Fire Services Thursday deployed fire tenders to spray water on streets at 13 hotspots. DFS Chief Atul Garg said, “We started the project on Thursday afternoon and firefighters have been specifically deployed to sprinkle water at hotspots.”

Environment Minister Gopal Rai had directed the fire brigade to start sprinkling water at the specified spots — Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur. This exercise will also be carried out in high footfall areas, near monuments and markets.

At present, 372 tankers have been deployed to sprinkle water. “We expect this will help reduce dust and improve AQI in a few days,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory prohibiting entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items, till November 21 after the Commission for Air Quality Management issued guidelines. A senior officer said they stopped over 500 trucks at the borders.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said they are implementing measures to curb pollution. “We are talking to other departments, truck unions, drivers and owners to arrange proper parking and halting of vehicles outside Delhi borders,” he said.