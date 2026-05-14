3 killed, 15 injured in fire after blast at firecracker unit in MP’s Dewas; CM orders probe

Dewas: Police and administration personnel carry out a relief and rescue operation after an explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, Thursday, May 14, 2026. Multiple casualties feared in the incident. (PTI Photo)

At least three workers were killed, and 15 people were injured after a fire broke out following an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Thursday, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and ordered an investigation. The state government will provide an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, and the injured will receive free treatment, he said in a post on X.

Three people were killed in the fire at the firecracker unit located in Tonk Kalan area, and around 15 injured persons were sent to hospitals in Indore and Dewas, Collector Rituraj Singh told reporters after inspecting the site.