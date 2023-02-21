Development work in Delhi being stalled for ‘petty political gains’: L-G

Officials in Raj Niwas took on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday, stating that the proposal to remove nine unauthorised religious structures to build the Delhi-Saharanpur Expressway was cleared after the move got approval from the offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Sisodia Monday had said that designs of projects to build highways and government housing should be altered to obviate the need to remove the 70-odd unauthorised religious structures, considering that police reports for such action were adverse and would lead to a law and order situation.

In a file noting regarding the decongestion of 77 arterial corridors and development of government residential colonies made on Tuesday, L-G VK Saxena wrote, “I would like to underscore the dichotomous stance taken by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister in this matter, wherein, while on one hand, he had approved the proposal of removing religious structures, on file, in public he resorted to a diametrically opposite rhetoric on 12.02.2023 and again 20.02.2023.”

Citing Supreme Court and High Court judgments against unauthorised construction of places of worship, Saxena wrote: “I have reiterated the above at the risk of repetition with the hope that you would appreciate and accordingly execute the letter and spirit of above-mentioned pronouncements in the interest of Delhi, which is the Capital of India, and its people to whom you owe good governance. It is also expected that the same will be conveyed to your colleagues in the Cabinet and they will also be advised to refrain from politicising issues in the name of religion.”

Raj Niwas officials also said the L-G received a proposal to remove nine out of 23 unauthorised religious structures for construction of the Delhi-Saharanpur expressway, that were flagged by the National Highways Authority of India, in December. This was cleared by Sisodia as well as by Kejriwal. The Delhi government did not respond to queries in this regard.

Saxena also blamed the government for stalling development work in the city and said proposals for decongestion of roads and development of residential colonies were being stonewalled for “petty political gain”. “That this is being done for petty political gains, is not only unfortunate, but amounts to blatant and wilful violation of the orders of the Courts… apart from exhibiting sheer hypocrisy,” he wrote.