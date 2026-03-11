Development of Delhi is our duty, have to turn challenges into opportunities, says new LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu (63) took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on Wednesday.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sandhu at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Niwas in Civil Lines.

Shortly after taking oath as LG, Sandhu said there were many challenges to overcome, and it was possible that those challenges may even increase – “but we have to turn those challenges into opportunities”.

“Delhi has many stakeholders, including you and me. Delhi has been my land of origin, and I did my college and university and worked here. So, it is the duty of all of us to work together for the development of Delhi,” Sandhu said.

Born on January 23, 1963, Sandhu studied at Lawrence School, Sanawar, and at St Stephen’s College in Delhi. He then went to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He began his career with the Indian Foreign Service in 1988.

The new LG, who has replaced Vinai Kumar Saxena, belongs to a family of eminent educationists in Punjab, and is the grandson of the Sikh religious reformer Teja Singh Samundri, who was among the founders of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Sandhu said that the development of Delhi, the capital of India, was the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he would strive to fulfill that goal.

Story continues below this ad

“We have to take Delhi to that goal, so that wherever you go, you can happily say that this is our capital. In this, there is an elected government, elected by the people, it is their responsibility, and along with them, we all are stakeholders,” he said.

“As you all know, Delhi’s population is expanding,” Sandhu said. “You also know what the challenges are. But look around the world, challenges exist elsewhere too, but it’s our duty to turn those challenges into opportunities. We will work in that direction.”

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Ashish Sood, the Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma.

“I welcome LG sir. I believe Delhi will grow faster with your support,” Chief Minister Gupta said.

Story continues below this ad

Among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony was the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

The incoming LG has had a long and distinguished career as a diplomat, and was India’s Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024 during the first Trump Administration. He has deep experience in India’s diplomatic relationship with the US, having served four assignments in that country.

Sandhu’s appointment is seen as being in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming Delhi into a world capital, political and diplomatic sources had told The Indian Express earlier.

“Delhi has been hosting significant global events such as the G20 Summit and the recent Global AI Summit not by accident, or only because of its status as India’s capital, but in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming the city into a world capital,” one of these sources had said.

Story continues below this ad

According to this source, “The post of Delhi LG is not ceremonial like the position of Governors of states; it is much more hands-on, and requires not just physical presence but also proven experience in dealing with VIPs from across the political spectrum, visiting foreign dignitaries, senior members of foreign diplomatic corps, as well as potential international investors in India.”

Sandhu, the source had said, fits the bill perfectly.

Sandhu is only the second former diplomat to become the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, after Romesh Bhandari in the late 1980s. His appointment, which marks a break from the pattern of appointing retired senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials to the post, is believed to be intended to signal a shift in the government’s approach, priorities, and expectations from the office of the LG. The appointment is being attributed to factors including his “command over the language of diplomatic dialogue”, his networking skills, and his extended exposure to a range of global players.

As Ambassador to the US, Sandhu had played a key role in improving New Delhi’s relations with Washington. Shaking hands with Sandhu during a meeting in April 2022, President Joe Biden had remarked: “He looks so distinguished. This is how Ambassadors should look.”

Before his ambassadorial assignment in the US, Sandhu had served as High Commissioner to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020.

Story continues below this ad

Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia), where he worked as Third Secretary (Political) / Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of the Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kiev (Kyiv) from 1992 to 1994.