‘Development must be seen on ground, not just paper’: Delhi CM’s second surprise check in a fortnight

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In her second surprise check in less than two weeks, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday carried out an inspection around Azadpur Chowk, Triplolia Chowk and other nearby areas and pulled up officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) for “delay in development works, poor coordination and unsatisfactory sanitation,” said officials.
She also reviewed the ongoing works of the Delhi Metro and sought detailed and real-time progress reports. “Development must be seen on the ground, not just on paper,” she said, directing all departments to complete projects in a time-bound manner.
In a detailed review meeting on-site, Gupta emphasised that all works must adhere to three non-negotiables — transparency, strict timelines, and uncompromised quality to ensure that citizens receive intended benefits without delay.
The CM also directed PWD to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the drainage system in Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar and Tripolia Chowk under the new master plan to address the waterlogging issues.
She also ordered immediate and thorough desilting of drains and instructed officials to expedite road repairs and ensure pothole-free streets, alongside the systematic beautification and restoration of footpaths to improve walkability.
She also visited the construction site at Azadpur Metro Station and directed that footpaths affected by pillar construction must be restored immediately to their original condition once work is completed, reiterating that inconvenience to the public is unacceptable.
She underlined that there will be “zero compromise” on safety standards, construction quality and site hygiene.
“For the people of Delhi, we are developing better infrastructure and facilities according to their needs,” Gupta said, adding that new development works have been initiated even in areas neglected for years.
Earlier, on April 9, the CM found several officials, including senior bureaucrats, absent from duty at the State GST office during a surprise inspection. She went on to direct that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those missing from duty.
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