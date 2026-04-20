‘Development must be seen on ground, not just paper’: Delhi CM’s second surprise check in a fortnight

The CM also directed PWD to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the drainage system in Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar and Tripolia Chowk under the new master plan to address the waterlogging issues. (Express Photo)

In her second surprise check in less than two weeks, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday carried out an inspection around Azadpur Chowk, Triplolia Chowk and other nearby areas and pulled up officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) for “delay in development works, poor coordination and unsatisfactory sanitation,” said officials.

She also reviewed the ongoing works of the Delhi Metro and sought detailed and real-time progress reports. “Development must be seen on the ground, not just on paper,” she said, directing all departments to complete projects in a time-bound manner.

In a detailed review meeting on-site, Gupta emphasised that all works must adhere to three non-negotiables — transparency, strict timelines, and uncompromised quality to ensure that citizens receive intended benefits without delay.