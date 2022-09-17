Gurgaon: Developers face RERA backlash

The promoter of The Meridian at sector 89 and those of Centra One project at sector 61 were issued show cause notice, RERA spokesperson said.

The real estate regulatory authority (RERA) Gurgaon has restricted the sale and purchase of many properties in the district, including Neo Square Commercial Projects at Sector 109, for “repeated non-compliance with deficit documents required to complete and extend the RERA registration certificate”. “The RERA registration and licence of Neo Square Commercial Projects stand expired. Promoter has already been granted seven opportunities and still failed to rectify the deficiencies…,” said RERA chairman Dr KK Khandelwal.

“Similarly, in Zen Residence 1 Project, a group housing project at Sector 70A, the authority observed complete negligence on part of promoter as one year period of extension permissible under section 6 has already expired…” a statement by the authority said. The promoter of The Meridian at sector 89 and those of Centra One project at sector 61 were issued show cause notice, RERA spokesperson said.