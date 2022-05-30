Develop CP to Airport stretch along lines of Aerocity: LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

Days after he undertook a field visit from Connaught Place to the IGI Airport, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena asked the departments concerned, like the Public Works Department (PWD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), to develop the stretch along the lines of roads in Aerocity.

“The stretch from the airport to Connaught Place mostly falls under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and NDMC. A very small part falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD. But we have received instructions from the L-G to develop and maintain the stretch exactly like Aerocity roads in uniformity. So, we will coordinate with the departments for the same,” said a senior PWD official.

According to officials, the roads in Aerocity are well-planned, with uniform alignment and proper space for pedestrian movement.

The departments have also been directed to install streetlights similar to the ones at Rajpath, said the official. They were also directed to come up with a comprehensive plan of action, with fixed timelines through inter-departmental/ agency coordination.

“Soon, we will hold meetings with the NHAI and NDMC, and prepare a plan to develop these roads,” he said.

Soon after he took oath as the 22nd L-G, Saxena went on a field visit and directed officials to ensure symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, streetlights and signage, and also asked officials to come up with concrete plans for cleanliness, desilting of drains, greening of roadsides and maintenance of central verges.