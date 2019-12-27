Detentions, denial of medical help: Report on Jamia violence

“The extent of cruelty shown by police is wholly unacceptable… the nature of injuries make clear that they were intended to cause maximal damage,” read the report on the police crackdown on the campus on December 15. “The extent of cruelty shown by police is wholly unacceptable… the nature of injuries make clear that they were intended to cause maximal damage,” read the report on the police crackdown on the campus on December 15.

A fact finding report on the incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia between December 13 and 15 alleged excessive use of police force on students and protesters, both inside and outside the campus, as well as “illegal” detentions and “deliberate denial of medical help” to those in police custody.

The report, released on Friday, has been compiled by a six-member team of the People’s Union for Democratic Rights. The report also claims that several injured students took refuge in the a women’s hostel within the campus to escape police action.

“The extent of cruelty shown by police is wholly unacceptable… the nature of injuries make clear that they were intended to cause maximal damage,” read the report on the police crackdown on the campus on December 15.

It stated that around 85 students had sought treatment at Alshifa Hospital. Of the total, 35 required stitches, 15-20 suffered orthopaedic fractures, and around 20 sustained head injuries.

According to the report, residents of the women’s J&K hostel took several men who they recognised or were severely injured, to the first floor of the hostel and switched off the lights. When an ambulance managed to enter the campus at around 7:30 pm, three severely injured men were taken out from the hostel.

The report also stated that security guards on the campus were also beaten, as was the imam of the campus mosque. A senior police official of the South East district said that they denied all the allegations made in the report.

