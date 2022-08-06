scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Detect dummy IED, get a reward: Delhi Police bid to incentivise alert citizens

The decision, sources said, was taken after the Delhi Police Special Cell “infiltrated and planted” 30 dummy IEDs in places with high footfall, of which 12 were detected – by the public, private security guards and local police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 8:42:14 am
Sources said all the district/unit DCPs have been told by the senior officials that whenever such a dummy IED is detected by a common man or the security staff, he should be rewarded by the DCP concerned. (Express File Photo)

Delhi Police has decided to reward people who detect dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed during mock security drills, it is learnt. Sources said police personnel who spot the dummy IEDs would be rewarded too.

The decision, sources said, was taken after the Delhi Police Special Cell "infiltrated and planted" 30 dummy IEDs in places with high footfall, of which 12 were detected – by the public, private security guards and local police.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the decision to conduct the mock drills was taken in light of a warning by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) that it would orchestrate suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over comments on the Prophet made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Sources said all the district/unit DCPs have been told by the senior officials that whenever such a dummy IED is detected by a common man or the security staff, he should be rewarded by the DCP concerned. The same applies to any alert police personnel who may make the detection.

At a recent crime review meeting, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal had made a presentation before the then Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana about the need to conduct such mock infiltration exercises. “The first batch of 15 dummy IEDs was planted on June 12 across Delhi’s districts, and 10 of them were detected. Of the 10, two were detected by the public in Southeast and North districts; three by security guards of malls in South, Rohini and Outer districts; and five by the local police in North, Northeast, East, Northwest and Outer North districts,” a senior police officer said.

Dhaliwal is also learnt to have informed the then police chief that another batch of 15 dummy IEDs was planted on June 28, again in all the districts, but this time 13 couldn’t be detected. The two that were detected had been planted in the northern range. “The IEDs were planted openly by the Special Cell – in a flower pot, near a dustbin at a mall, outside the gate of Palika Bazar,” an officer said.

More from Delhi

A letter issued on June 16 by DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh had stated, “Keeping in view the controversy and recent violent protests over the Prophet Muhammad issue, and Al-Qaeda’s threat of suicide attacks in India, police staff should be instructed to develop intelligence inputs to thwart any militant attack/plan. The Special Cell staff will randomly infiltrate and plant dummy IEDs at places with high footfall in each district to check the alertness of local police staff.”

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:41:51 am

