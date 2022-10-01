Detained in PFI raids, DU student’s family, friends in shock: ‘Don’t understand what’s happening’

It was around 3 am on Tuesday when 25-30 personnel from the Delhi Police Special Cell entered Shoaib Ahmad’s home in Shaheen Bagh. The family was sleeping when officers collected books and electronic devices, and picked up Shoaib as part of its crackdown against the Popular Front of India.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, has in a notice declared that addresses in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar were being used for the “purpose of carrying out activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates”.

But for Shoaib’s family and friends, the police action came as a surprise – they insist he is not associated with the organisation, and is a regular Delhi University student looking to complete his degree and find a job. He is among 30 persons who were detained from different areas in Southeast Delhi by the police.

The PFI office in Shaheen Bagh has been sealed and locals say guards deployed at the entrance have also left. At Shoaib’s home, his family refused to talk much about the detention, and said they are worried.

His father, Waqar Ahmad, said, “My son is innocent. I don’t understand what’s happening. They took my phone as well. He would never do anything wrong.” Shoaib studies at Zakir Hussain College and is the only member of his family to pursue higher education. Waqar works odd jobs while his mother does tailor work from home. He has two younger siblings – both in school.

Md Abuzar, Shoaib’s friend, said, “We are all scared about what has happened. I received a call around 4-5 am about the detention. I rushed to their house and found Shoaib’s mother and younger siblings crying. I have known him for years. He wasn’t even associated with the PFI. We used to attend anti-CAA and other protests at Jamia college but that is not a crime. He is a third-year student and was looking for a job. He comes from a simple background.”

His friend Manishka said he wanted to study further and do a part-time job to fund his education and support his family.

“We still can’t believe what happened. He has big plans for higher education, which are now on hold. Shoaib calls me ‘aapa’ and I treat him like a young brother. We would often talk about his love for literature and other subjects. At present, the family is supported mostly by the mother’s earnings. It is sad but we are hopeful he will be out soon. I went to the Amar Colony police station where he was produced before an executive magistrate. He was calm and looked fine. We just want him to be safe and released at the earliest. He is like any young college student trying to get volunteer-ship with organisations and get work. I don’t understand his detention,” said Manishka.