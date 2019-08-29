Destroy unsold liquor within a week, Delhi excise department tells store owners

The Delhi Excise Department has issued an order directing hotels and restaurants serving liquor to “destroy” beer that remains unsold for more than three days after purchase.

The department’s order, signed by Deputy Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, cites alleged instances of refilling and adulteration to justify the move.

The order will come into effect on August 31.

In case of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin and tequila priced below Rs 1,500, five days have been set as the deadline, while for those between Rs1,501 and Rs6,000, the time limit is 8 days.

“During inspections by the excise department, it has been observed that liquor stock at the bar counter is not served in the order of their receipt from the store.

“It has been brought to the notice of the department that this practice of not following first in first out and keeping liquor bottles at the bar counter beyond their normal period of consumption has the potential for misuse through refilling and adulteration,” the order, dated August 26, states.

Following the expiry of the time limit set by the department, the stock will have to be removed from the bar counter and destroyed within a week, it adds.