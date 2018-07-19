Despite verdict, work paralysed in capital: Delhi govt to Supreme Court

Supreme Court Supreme Court

The Delhi government Wednesday told the Supreme Court that its functioning was “completely paralysed”, and that it could not transfer or post officers despite the July 4 judgment by a Constitution bench on the powers of the Lt Governor.

“Functioning of the government is completely paralysed. We cannot post officers, we cannot transfer officers despite the recent constitution bench verdict, which has explained every aspect. These issues need to be adjudicated at the earliest,” senior advocate P Chidambaram, appearing for the Delhi government, told a bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Navin Sinha.

The counsel submitted: “What is the purpose of the judgment if the government cannot function.”

The court is hearing petitions challenging notifications issued by the Centre and the state government over administration in Delhi.

A new panel of lawyers appearing for the L-G sought two weeks’ time, but the court was willing to grant only one, and set the next date for hearing on July 29. Senior advocate Indira Jaising contended that “even today the officers are not willing to file affidavits in this court” and that the “Deputy Chief Minister had to sign the affidavit in this matter.”

The bench had clarified that issues regarding various notifications issued by the Delhi government in exercise of its administrative and legislative powers would be dealt with separately by an appropriate smaller bench.

