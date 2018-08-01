Despite Swachh Bharat, no toilets in slums: PIL

The bench asked the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), DUSIB, Delhi government and DDA to inspect the slums and file a report. The bench asked the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), DUSIB, Delhi government and DDA to inspect the slums and file a report.

The Centre’s aim of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ was Tuesday questioned before the Delhi High Court through a PIL, which alleged that hundreds of families are still defecating in the open despite the much-publicised campaign on cleanliness. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought the response of the Centre and the AAP government.

The PIL highlighted the “deplorable, distressing, pitiable condition” of women and children, as well as those living in slums in Gyaspur, Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The bench asked the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), DUSIB, Delhi government and DDA to inspect the slums and file a report.

