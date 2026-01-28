Despite rain, AQI slips to ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Despite the rainfall, the Capital saw no respite from foul air. Delhi’s air quality plunged to the ‘Very Poor’ category on Tuesday with the Capital recording an AQI of 336, a sharp rise from the AQI of 241 in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday.

Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsRain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. (Abhinav Saha)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning witnessed a fresh spell of rainfall, accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning well into the evening.

Similar trends prevailed in Noida and Gurgaon as well.

In Noida, AQI deteriorated from 219 in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday to 331 in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gurgaon saw its air quality dipping to the ‘Very Poor’ category from the ‘Poor’ category with its AQI rising from 276 on Monday to 306 on Tuesday.

As of 5:30 pm, 4.2 mm of rainfall was recorded at the base station of Safdarjung in Delhi.

While Gurgaon recorded 3 mm of rainfall, Ghaziabad recorded 3.5 mm of rainfall. The maximum rainfall in the day was recorded at the Palam station at 14.6 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with no rainfall for Wednesday. According to IMD, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Gurgaon and Faridabad on Wednesday.

As per IMD, the maximum temperature recorded as of Tuesday evening was 16.9 degree Celsius, while the minimum recorded was at 8 degree Celsius, in the normal range.

Last week, following a spell of rain across Delhi-NCR on January 24, the Capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 184 in the ‘Moderate’ category. The last time the city saw the air quality in the ‘Moderate’ range before this was on October 31, 2025, when the AQI was 163. Strong winds had also led to the significant improvement in AQI.

During January,  factors such as winter conditions, thermal inversion and calm winds hamper the dispersion of pollutants in the region, according to experts.

 

