Despite rain, AQI slips to ‘very poor’ in Delhi

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning witnessed a fresh spell of rainfall, accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning well into the evening.

Despite the rainfall, the Capital saw no respite from foul air. Delhi’s air quality plunged to the ‘Very Poor’ category on Tuesday with the Capital recording an AQI of 336, a sharp rise from the AQI of 241 in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday.

Similar trends prevailed in Noida and Gurgaon as well.

In Noida, AQI deteriorated from 219 in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday to 331 in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gurgaon saw its air quality dipping to the ‘Very Poor’ category from the ‘Poor’ category with its AQI rising from 276 on Monday to 306 on Tuesday.