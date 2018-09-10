Despite NGT rap to Delhi govt, schools, offices don’t have rainwater harvesting systems

The tribunal had given the Delhi government 30 days to file a response. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The tribunal had given the Delhi government 30 days to file a response. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A reply to an RTI from the Public Works Department (PWD) has revealed that rainwater harvesting (RWHs) systems are yet to be installed, or begin operations, in government schools and office buildings in the capital. This despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulling up the Delhi government and asking it to file a response on the installation of RWH systems in schools and colleges in January.

The tribunal had given the government 30 days to file a response, following which it had ordered an inspection of areas that had not installed the systems in July. The RTI application was filed by activist Yogesh Kumar, but the PWD stated it has “no information” on such an application.

In January, the NGT had sought implementation of its November 2017 order, asking government and private schools, and colleges to install rainwater harvesting systems at their own cost. Moreover, Rule 50 of the Delhi Water and Sewer (Tariff and Metering) Regulations, 2012, makes it mandatory for all buildings on plots of 500 square metres or more to set up an RWH system.

The rainwater harvesting guidelines of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) state that RWH systems are important to prevent a fall in groundwater levels and to increase availability of potable water.

With the Delhi government yet to notify the January order, the NGT had directed DJB to inspect all residential and commercial buildings on plots of 500 sq metres and above in July. The tribunal had also ordered a fine of Rs 5 lakh as environment compensation on buildings that haven’t installed the systems.

“Yesterday (September 8), the government organised a massive plantation drive. But this government does not have a vision towards sustainable environmental solutions. In the newly constructed school buildings, the system could be easily installed, but it hasn’t been done…,” alleged Kumar.

