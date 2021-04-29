Despite lockdown in Delhi, cases of snatching and robbery continue

According to police, at least 18-20 snatching cases were reported every day in Delhi, with several others going unreported.

A total of 91 incidents of snatching and 19 robberies took place in the national capital during the lockdown from April 21 to 28 as per data from the Delhi Police, The Indian Express has found.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a week-long lockdown on April 19. It was extended for another week – until 5 am on May 3.

As per data, eight incidents of snatching and four of robbery took place on April 21; three snatching and three robbery incidents were reported on April 22; nine snatching and one robbery on April 23; 14 snatching and two robbery incidents on April 24; 12 snatching and two robbery incidents took place on April 25; 18 snatching and four robbery incidents on April 26; eight incidents of snatching and two robberies were reported on April 27; and one robbery and 19 snatching incidents on April 28.

According to police, at least 18-20 snatching cases were reported every day in Delhi, with several others going unreported. A few years ago, former police chief B S Bassi had directed personnel to not ignore snatching cases and to register them under sections of robbery.

“To implement the lockdown, police personnel are working round the clock and have also made heavy security arrangements. They have been asked by their DCPs to check all vehicles and not allow any unnecessary movement. But after the oxygen crisis in most hospitals, most personnel have been running from one oxygen plant to another just to help them,” a senior police officer said, adding that they have solved several cases of robbery and snatching and are keeping a tab on the movements of several accused who have been released from jail.

Recently, a video conference was called by Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava with all DCPs, ACPs and SHOs, where he told them that while they have implemented 85% of the lockdown, they should work towards implementing it in full.