Despite L-G letter, no word of meeting

We look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, Joint Forum of Delhi Government Employees said in an open letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal, hours after he ended his protest at the L-G Secretariat.

The L-G, in a letter to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia earlier in the day, had requested Kejriwal to “urgently” meet officers to end the impasse. No intimation of a meeting, officers said, had been received till late night. In a strongly worded letter, the forum alleged that Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted in Kejriwal’s presence, and that this was preceded and followed by threats and intimidation by elected representatives.

While Kejriwal claimed the L-G had made a call to officers to end the strike, officers denied this. “There was no call. We have said from the beginning we are not on strike and have worked with sincerity. Our concerns have not been addressed till now,” said a senior Delhi government officer.

“We reiterate that we bureaucrats and civil servants are politically neutral,” their letter said.

