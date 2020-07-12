Despite instructions from Delhi govt, guest teachers await call

On July 2, Sisodia had said that guest teachers were to be involved in the post-summer vacation phase of remote teaching-learning. On July 2, Sisodia had said that guest teachers were to be involved in the post-summer vacation phase of remote teaching-learning.

Five days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked government schools to engage guest teachers in remote learning duty, the teachers continue their wait as schools claim they are yet to receive formal orders from the education department.

The 20,000-odd Delhi government school guest teachers left without work has been a pressing issue for a while as they have been out of duty and without pay since May 8. On July 2, Sisodia had said that guest teachers were to be involved in the post-summer vacation phase of remote teaching-learning.

However, as these school heads did not engage these teachers for duty, Sisodia again wrote to the Directorate of Education on July 7, saying, “It has come to my notice that despite very clear instructions on July 2, 2020, many schools are not involving guest and contract teachers in the implementation of the new teaching-learning plan… Our plan will not be effective unless all the teachers, including guest and contract teachers who have had a direct role in taking classes with children in pre-lockdown phase, are involved once again.” However, with no formal orders being issued by the Directorate of Education, the Deputy CM’s statements have had little effect.

“There is a big difference between just making public announcements and formal orders. A government system does not function through public announcements. Until we get formal orders from the education department, we cannot process payments. We have received no word on whether such orders are going to be issued,” said the head of a school in North West Delhi.

Shoaib Rana, presidents All India Guest Teachers Association, said, “Barely 5-10% of the total guest teachers are being called to work by their schools, the rest are still waiting. Everywhere they are being told no move can be made till they receive official orders. We don’t know why there is such a gap between what the minister is saying publicly and what the department is doing,” he said.

The Director of Education Binay Bhushan, however, told The Sunday Express, “Guest teachers are to be engaged but not in the way they used to. Its been made clear to school heads that they are free to call as many guest teachers as needed. There will be no orders issued from headquarters. Nothing is stopping school heads, engaged teachers will be paid.”

