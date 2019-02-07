Despite CCTVs, jeweller’s shop robbed for second time

After his jewellery store was burgled in 2016, Ashok Kumar Soni installed six CCTV cameras inside and outside his shop at central Delhi’s Anand Parbat. Three years later, early Tuesday morning, the store was burgled again —allegedly by 13 people.

“Apart from gold and silver jewellery, Rs 4 lakh in cash is also missing. We have accessed the CCTV footage and registered a case. No arrests have been made yet,” said M S Randhawa, DCP (Central).

He said “not more than four-five men committed the crime.” An FIR has been registered at Anand Parbat police station.

“I shut shop at 9 pm on Monday and went home. At 5 am, neighbours came and told me the store’s shutter and the glass windows were broken,” said Soni.

As per CCTV footage from the cameras, he claimed that “13 people broke the shutter and three entered the store and robbed it”.

Soni said Rs 4 lakh in cash, silver ornaments, idols and utensils weighing approximately 15 kg, and 180 grams of gold jewellery, were stolen.

“Three years ago, police berated me for not having CCTV cameras, which is why they couldn’t trace the criminals who robbed my store then. Let’s see what they do now,” he said.