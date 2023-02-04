Despite alert, 130 kg of suspected drugs slip out of Gurgaon post office

Despite an alert issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) days earlier, a post office in Gurgaon handed over nearly 130 kg of “contraband” items, suspected to be party drugs, to a man who came to collect them, The Indian Express has learnt.

The items arrived in 13 packets from Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, and were meant for a Gurgaon-based recipient. According to documents accessed by The Indian Express, the DRI sent an alert on January 20 to the office of the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG), Haryana Circle, Ambala to hold these items as they contained suspected “contraband”. Sources said the contents are likely party drugs.

The CPMG wrote the same day to Om Prakash, Assistant Superintendent of Posts (ASP), Gurgaon to “hold the delivery of 13 Speed Post articles and return these articles to FPO (Foreign Post Office), Delhi”.

However, the CPMG office was told on January 24 that “these articles have been delivered through NDC (Nodal Delivery Centre), Gurugram on January 23, 2023”.

The CPMG, Haryana Circle subsequently sought an “explanation” from Om Prakash and sent him on leave for five days. He did not respond to calls and messages by The Indian Express.

The office of the CPMG is learnt to have written to Om Prakash that “it was your duty to contact Parcel Hub Gurugram… to know the dispatch particulars of these articles but you failed to do so”.

In the notice, issued on January 25, Om Prakash was asked to send an “explanation” within seven days.

CPMG Meera Ranjan Tshering declined to comment, saying: “I cannot discuss this matter over the phone.”

Akashdeep Chakraborty, Postmaster General of Haryana Circle, said he was “out of the loop” on the issue.

The two postmen, Pramod Kumar and Bikku Kumar, who allegedly handed over the items to a man who showed up at the post office to claim them, are learnt to have been summoned by the DRI to appear at its Delhi Zonal Unit on January 31.

A senior DRI officer declined to comment on the development.

When contacted, Bikku Kumar said, “I did not know about DRI’s alert. I did not know what was inside the packets. I told DRI officials this. A recipient named Vikas Kumar came to us with his identity and address proof to receive the articles.”

Pramod Kumar could not be contacted for a comment.

When The Indian Express tried to contact the number Vikas Kumar left behind, it did not connect.