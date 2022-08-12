Desilting drain, 2 die after roof collapses in Greater Noida, authorities order safety audit

Two labourers were killed while one was injured Thursday after the roof of the drain they were desilting collapsed on them in Greater Noida’s Sector 4 area.

The deceased, identified as Dilshad (20) and Rehan (18), and the injured labourer, Sajid (25), were brought to the Yatharth Hospital for treatment, where the duo died during treatment, police said, adding that their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sajid remains under treatment. His brother Rashid said that he suffered a leg fracture. Sajid said, “After the drain collapsed, we were pulled out by the public. However, my friends did not survive.”

Rashid said that they do not earn much, as they are all daily wagers. He added that Dilshad was survived by his wife. “When such incidents happen, we, poor labourers are the ones to suffer,” he said.

Greater Noida ACEO Amandeep Duli has ordered a safety audit of the quality of old drains. The Greater Noida Authority said in a statement that the desilting work in the drain was done due to waterlogging issues. They added that after news of the incident was received, Greater Noida Authority General Manager K R Verma reached the spot with a team. The drain’s dilapidated condition resulted in the collapse, he said and added that the bars on the roof of the drain were also of low quality.

Greater Noida CEO Surendra Singh also ordered the registration of an FIR against the agency responsible for constructing the drain, along with strict action against the officials and contractors responsible, after conducting an inquiry.

According to Beta-2 SHO Anil Kumar, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence). Further investigation is being carried out.”