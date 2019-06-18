Desi ghee, cloned card leads to man’s arrest

In a bid to sell Patanjali’s desi ghee at a higher rate in Nigeria, a 45-year-old Nigerian national attempted to buy 450 kg ghee from a Patanjali store in New Friends Colony — allegedly using a cloned debit card. It was this order of 30 boxes of desi ghee worth Rs 2.25 lakh on June 14 that eventually led to Shoxy Aby’s arrest.

Advertising

DCP (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “A PCR call was made June 14 about two Nigerian nationals who made a Rs 2 lakh payment through a card… the Patanjali store owner, who is the complainant, said that when he suspected something amiss and asked for more details, the two ran away.”

Biswal said Aby and his accomplice made a payment using a Corporation Bank debit card, but were not allowed to take the desi ghee boxes by the store owner after they couldn’t come up with card details and an ID. A case of cheating was registered at New Friends Colony police station.

During investigation, it was found the transaction was made using a USA Discover Bank card instead. Aby was arrested from Alstonia Apartment in Greater Noida. “The chip in the card was cloned and had details of the USA Discover Bank card… Aby’s visa expired long ago; he moved to India in 2013. Efforts are on to arrest his accomplice,” said Biswal.