Deshbhakti curriculum to start in Delhi schools from September 27: Arvind Kejriwal

The Deshbhakti curriculum will be implemented in schools across Delhi starting September 27, to mark freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

The curriculum, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, will be activity-based, and aims to inculcate patriotism among children.

“This is not something that will require rote learning. Children will be told about the stories of the nation, there will be discussions about their responsibilities and duties to the nation and how they can contribute,” he said. The curriculum was adopted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training last week.

Kejriwal was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat on Independence Day on Sunday. He also spoke about healthcare workers and frontline workers who lost their lives during the pandemic and paid tribute to them.

In a speech that lasted close to an hour, the CM spoke about the various interventions in school education in the past year.

Kejriwal also said that the free-of-cost yoga classes will start in Delhi in parks and community halls in several parts of the city on October 2. Trainers are being enrolled for sessions and RWAs can contact the government to start classes on their premises.

He also highlighted the changes in governance in the form of faceless services at Regional Traffic Offices and through the doorstep delivery services.

Talking about the deshbhakti curriculum, Kejriwal said that parents will also play a vital role in helping their children through it.

“When your child comes back after school, sit with them and talk to them about the nation, ask them what they were taught. The children and the parents will both learn,” he said.

The CM also spoke about the tie-up that the government has with the International Baccalaureate Board, under which 30 schools will have the new curriculum this year. This is expected to then be implemented across all Delhi government schools under the new Delhi School Education Board.