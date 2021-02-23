Deshbhakti curriculum in Delhi govt schools from next session

Now, after a review meeting on curriculum development, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio, said that it will be rolled out in the next academic session.

The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will launch the Deshbhakti Curriculum in its government schools in the 2021-2022 academic session.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first announced the Deshbhakti Curriculum a day before Independence Day 2019. He had declared then that the curriculum will be launched in the coming academic year.

Now, after a review meeting on curriculum development, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also handles the education portfolio, said that it will be rolled out in the next academic session.

“The biggest gap in our education system is that it seeks to deliver knowledge but not wisdom. Deshbhakti Curriculum shall strive to bring wisdom at the centre of education discourse,” said the Deputy CM on Monday.

The government had already announced that the curriculum will be for students from KG to class VIII.

“The curriculum shall comprise themes related to understanding self, family, school, community/society, nation and world… Different methodologies and pedagogies would be applied, including storytelling, group work, mind mapping, role plays, and group reflection activities,” according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.