Deshbhakti curriculum: Delhi CM holds first meeting

Setting the ball rolling for the creation of a new Deshbhakti Curriculum in Delhi government schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday held the first meeting with the committee formed to create the curriculum and invited suggestions on the curriculum from public.

Advertising

A committee comprising two government school teachers, one principal and two members of SCERT has been formed to formulate the curriculum.

SCERT has developed an online document to invite suggestions for the curriculum. Kejriwal also said that he would write to guardians of all government and private school students to invite suggestions.

Officials said the curriculum will be taught to students from nursery to class VIII. “We will have to revise the time-table to accommodate it — perhaps reducing the duration of periods, or reducing the number of periods of subjects,” said a government official.