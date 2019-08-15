Deshbhakti classes to ‘instil patriotism’ in Delhi students

Instil pride in the nation in children, create a sense of “duty” and “responsibility” towards the country, and stir a “passion” to “sacrifice” when the time calls — Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal listed several aims as he announced a proposal for a ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in Delhi government schools in the coming year.

He made the announcement while inaugurating a “Constitution at 70” campaign to help Delhi government school students connect with the constitutional values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

“Gandhi ji had said that education should achieve three things in someone who has gone through school and college — they should be a good person, they should be able to sustain and provide for their family…, and the third thing is they should be a kattar deshbhakt (hardcore patriot),” Kejriwal said.

Stating that the first two were being achieved by the Delhi government in its schools through the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Curricula respectively, he said, “Today, we are taking a small step towards the third through the ‘Constitution at 70’ programme. But yesterday evening, the education minister and I had a long meeting in which we decided that the time has come to take concrete steps and find what should be taught to children to make them patriotic.”

He said the Delhi government would begin developing a course to this end “with inputs from the people of the country”, which he said should be ready to be taught at schools next year.

Elucidating the aims of such a programme, Kejriwal said, “Our children should experience a sense of pride in the nation. They must be taught stories of our culture, our past, our glory…. Secondly, they should feel a sense of responsibility and duty towards India. We have many problems in India — we are poor, our farmers commit suicide… Tomorrow, when our children leave school, they should feel that if there’s a problem in the country, they are the ones who should fix it… there should be a sense of ownership. Third, they should have the will to do anything for the nation. Tomorrow, if there’s the nation on one side and other interests on the other — family, the self— they should have the passion to sacrifice anything for the nation.”

On the rationale behind proposing such a programme, he said, “Today we remember patriotism only if there’s a match against Pakistan or if there is tension on the borders. In our day to day lives, we forget about the country. This ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ will be introduced so that children are filled with patriotism…. When they grow up, if they take a bribe they should feel that they are betraying the nation… if they jump a traffic light, they should feel that they have wronged India.”

According to government officials, the education minister has directed the education department to form a cell of principals and teachers to steer it, as well as create a portal for collecting citizen suggestions and inputs for the programme.