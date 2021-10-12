‘Desh ke mentors’ to guide kids on career choices: Kejriwal

The Delhi government Monday launched its “Desh ke Mentors” programme to be implemented across all its schools, with the aim of providing students in classes IX to XII with young mentors who can guide them in navigating their higher education and career path.

People between the ages of 18 and 35 can sign up to be mentors through an app created by a team at Delhi Technological University and will be connected to students based on mutual interests. The programme will be for minimum of two months and can carry on for another four months optionally. One mentor will be assigned between two to five students.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “When a child enters teenage around 9th standard, there are two biggest kinds of needs the child has. First, their emotional and psychological needs… We want these children to get a non-judgemental helping hand and guiding light. Someone with whom the child can talk without having any inhibitions and be at peace… I am sure this programme will see mentors enroll from across the country. The children won’t just be mentored by people of Delhi. We have developed an app through which anyone from across the country can join this revolution. All they need to do is give the child 10-15 minutes every day on a phone call… The second need is that 9th onwards, students have no idea as to what they should do in life. Their exposure isn’t very broad, the same case was with myself. I did not know much about the scope of various fields. ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ will be able to properly guide and counsel the children. Third, the children hope that the mentor will help them gain a value system, make them a better human, a better citizen.”

There are currently around 9 lakh children in classes IX-XII in government schools.

“It is difficult for students of 9th-12th to decide what they should be pursuing. During this time, if someone holds their hand without judging and imposing their dreams on them, it will result in better decision-making for future professionals we will be making…If parents are confused on how to help their child choose their career, there should be a mentor to guide and help students in taking the right decision….” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.