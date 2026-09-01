‘Derogatory’ remarks against Buta Singh: ‘Scheduled Caste panel seeks arrest within 5 days’

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Monday recommended that authorities take immediate steps to arrest the accused persons in a case concerning alleged derogatory remarks against former Union Home Minister late Buta Singh during an election campaign in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district last year.

The Commission, headed by Kishor Makwana, expressed “serious concern” over the delay in the investigation, arrest of the accused and submission of an action taken report (ATR), despite directions issued at its previous hearing. It sought the status of action on the arrest within five days and recommended that the investigation be completed “expeditiously” and the chargesheet filed before the competent court without further “undue delay”.

According to the Commission, the hearing was held in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring against Buta Singh in November last year. Warring was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (promoting enmity on grounds including religion and race), following a complaint by Buta Singh’s son, Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Kapurthala.

Punjab Police officials, including DSP Harpreet Singh and DSP Gulzar Singh, EO and Cyber Crime, appeared on behalf of the respondent authorities, while petitioner Sarabjot Singh was also present.

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During the hearing held on May 5, the Commission had recommended that the investigation be completed within the stipulated period in accordance with the rules. It had also taken note of Sarabjot Singh’s complaint that he was receiving threatening calls from the alleged accused and directed that he and his dependents be provided necessary protection under Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Commission had also sought an ATR within 30 days. However, during Monday’s hearing, it noted that the requisite ATR on its earlier directions had not been received.

“Taking serious note of the continuing delay, the Commission today recommended that the concerned authorities take immediate necessary steps, in accordance with law, for the arrest of the accused persons involved in the matter and furnish the status of such action to the Commission within five days,” the statement said.

It further recommended that the competent authority examine accountability for the delay in investigation and arrest. “In the event of any wilful neglect of duty” on the part of the concerned investigating officers is found, appropriate departmental action, including consideration under Section 4 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, may be taken in accordance with law, the Commission said. An ATR on the Commission’s recommendations has been sought within 30 days, it said.

The Commission also viewed the issue of the petitioner’s safety with “particular seriousness” and, in view of the alleged continuing threats to Sarabjot Singh, recommended immediate and adequate police protection to him and his dependents, both in Delhi and Punjab, in accordance with Section 15A of the Act.

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The NCSC reiterated that the protection of victims, complainants, witnesses and their dependents is an “important statutory safeguard” and the concerned authorities must ensure that the petitioner is able to pursue the matter without “fear, intimidation or threat”.

According to the hearing minutes, the complaint had also been taken up by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and forwarded to the returning officer-cum-SDM, Tarn Taran, during the Assembly bypoll. Warring was issued a notice seeking his explanation.

Warring, in his reply, maintained that his speech had been “deliberately twisted” and that he had “never used any derogatory words against any caste or person”. He described the edited version of his speech as “completely misconceived”.

Reacting to the NCSC recommendation on Monday, Warring termed it “political vendetta” and accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from the controversy over a ‘shuddhikaran’ (purification) ceremony held at the venue of a Congress rally addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani earlier this month.

Warring said he had met the NCSC chairman twice and questioned why the Commission had sought action against him nearly 10 months after the incident.

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“Suddenly, the chairman of NCSC remembers to write for Raja’s arrest after 10 months. Basically, the BJP wants to divert the issue,” he said.

Warring reiterated that he had not said anything in Tarn Taran that could hurt anyone and reiterated that Buta Singh was a father figure to him. He had earlier tendered an unconditional apology and clarified that he could never have intended to disrespect the veteran leader.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP over the Haldwani incident, saying that instead of registering a case against those who carried out the alleged purification ceremony, an FIR had been registered against Rahul Gandhi after he raised the issue.

With PTI inputs