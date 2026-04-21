DERC to recover pending dues of discoms in 3 weeks

The pending dues, also known as regulatory assets, have accumulated over the years, as power tariffs were not revised despite rise in fuel costs and repairs undertaken, among others, said officials.

Electricity in Delhi is likely to become costlier, with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on Monday directing the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to begin the recovery Rs 38,500 crore worth of pending dues from power distribution companies within three weeks by engaging an independent chartered accountant (CA).

The APTEL rejected DERC’s request to defer the process until July 2, calling the delay “unreasonable and unacceptable”. Maintaining that there was no legal hurdle in starting the recovery, it warned that any further postponement would increase the burden on consumers.

The pending dues, also known as regulatory assets, have accumulated over the years, as power tariffs were not revised despite rise in fuel costs and repairs undertaken, among others, said officials. These dues are usually recovered from consumers through a surcharge on electricity bills.