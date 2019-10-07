DERC fines discoms for failing green norms

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has fined power discoms in the city for failing to comply with green energy norms. In an order last month, DERC imposed a fine of Rs 1.71 crore on Tata Power DDL (TPDDL), and Rs 2.88 crore each on BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL). In a petition filed by Green Energy Association and Indian Wind Power Association, the three discoms were said to have not complied with renewable energy obligations (RPO) for years 2012-15.

Advertising

According to the obligations, a certain percentage of electricity purchased by discoms or other entities has to be sourced from renewable energy. “As per the regulations, around 15.5 per cent of the electricity consumption has to be from renewable energy,” said a former member of the DERC. The fines are to be paid within a month.

A BSES spokesperson said, “In 2012-15, BSES discoms had sought deferment of RPOs as prices were high, even going up to Rs 15 per unit…”

A TPDDL spokesperson also said that the cost of renewable energy till a few days ago was very high.