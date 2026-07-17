How Delhi plans to curb waterlogging on key road connecting national capital and Gurgaon

Eyeing a hassle-free movement for commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurgaon via the waterlogging-prone Dera Mandi Road in South Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Capital has decided to repair and redevelop the drainage line on the stretch in Chhatarpur.

The move assumes significance as Dera Mandi Road is a key route connecting South West Delhi’s Chattarpur area, known for its upscale farmhouses, with Gurgaon.

“Mandi Gaon and Dera Gaon lie along the Delhi-Haryana border. Years ago, before large-scale urban development and before Gurgaon expanded the way it has today, rainwater used to flow naturally through existing drainage channels. Today, with extensive concrete construction, rapid urbanisation and a significant increase in population, those natural pathways have disappeared. As a result, rainwater and even sewer water accumulate here during heavy rainfall,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday after a review of the stretch against the backdrop of complaints over heavy accumulation of rainwater. He inspected the condition of the road, drainage network, and sewer system, said an official.