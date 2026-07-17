How Delhi plans to curb waterlogging on key road connecting national capital and Gurgaon

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Eyeing a hassle-free movement for commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurgaon via the waterlogging-prone Dera Mandi Road in South Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Capital has decided to repair and redevelop the drainage line on the stretch in Chhatarpur.
The move assumes significance as Dera Mandi Road is a key route connecting South West Delhi’s Chattarpur area, known for its upscale farmhouses, with Gurgaon.
“Mandi Gaon and Dera Gaon lie along the Delhi-Haryana border. Years ago, before large-scale urban development and before Gurgaon expanded the way it has today, rainwater used to flow naturally through existing drainage channels. Today, with extensive concrete construction, rapid urbanisation and a significant increase in population, those natural pathways have disappeared. As a result, rainwater and even sewer water accumulate here during heavy rainfall,” said PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Friday after a review of the stretch against the backdrop of complaints over heavy accumulation of rainwater. He inspected the condition of the road, drainage network, and sewer system, said an official.
He added, “Our objective is not merely to remove water after every spell of rain but to create infrastructure that prevents waterlogging in the first place. Every vulnerable location is being assessed, and long-term solutions are being implemented on priority.”
Officials of the Delhi government also held a meeting with their counterparts in Haryana to redevelop the part of the drainage stretch in the neighbouring state and ensure complete relief from waterlogging, an official said.
The affected stretch falls under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The PWD has decided that it will construct a new precast RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) drain from Dera Mandi Road to Dera Bhati Road, further connecting to Bandh Road, from where the water will be pumped into the SSN Marg drain within Delhi, an official said. The project is designed to provide a permanent drainage solution and significantly improve stormwater management in the area, an official said.
The official added, “Keeping public convenience as the top priority, the Delhi government is working in close coordination with the concerned agencies to ensure both immediate relief and a long-term solution. As an immediate measure, PTO (Power Take-Off) pumps have been deployed and are operating continuously to drain out the accumulated water from the affected stretch.”
Singh also directed officials to prepare the project proposal on priority and ensure seamless coordination among all concerned agencies, so that work can commence at the earliest. The Minister reiterated that ensuring safe and hassle-free movement for commuters during the monsoon remains one of the Delhi government’s key priorities.
Residents who interacted with the Minister welcomed the proposed intervention and expressed confidence that the new drainage project would provide lasting relief from a long-standing waterlogging problem in the area, an official said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier this month written to the Centre, requesting that the Mandi road stretch be declared a “National Highway.” In addition, the PWD plans to construct a flyover and undertake an integrated corridor redevelopment at SSN Marg to improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon, said officials.
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