Dera chief Ram Rahim will stay in Gurgaon during 21-day furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough by the Haryana government’s jail administration to meet his family in Gurgaon, officials said on Monday. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after being convicted in cases of rape and murder, has been granted the furlough from February 7 till February 27.

The dera chief will be released from jail on Monday after which he will go to his residence in Gurgaon. Sources said one of the conditions of his furlough is that he will reside at his residence in South City 2 in sector 50 for the period of furlough and he will not go anyplace else which is not specified in the release warrant without the permission of Gurgaon police commissioner and district magistrate Gurgaon. The release warrant also states that he shall surrender at district jail, Sunaria on February 27.

K K Rao, Gurgaon police commissioner, confirmed that the dera chief will be staying in Gurgaon for the period of his furlough.

A Gurgaon police officer, requesting anonymity, said additional security has been deployed in the vicinity of dera chief’s house in sector 50 including quick response teams (QRTs). “He is expected to reach Gurgaon later this evening after his release from Sunaria jail,” said the officer.

“Accordingly, at the time of release, the prisoner will give full details of the place where he wants to stay during the furlough to the Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon and district magistrate, Gurgaon and shall inform the said authorities of any subsequent change in his residence during the said period,” reads the warrant.

The dera chief had applied for furlough before Rohtak Jail Superintendent, which was forwarded to Gurgaon deputy commissioner. Earlier this week, Gurgaon DC and Gurgaon police commissioner sent their reports and recommendations to Rohtak Divisonal Commissioner.

He has been released from jail thrice earlier on various grounds, including for getting a medical checkup and to meet his mother.

Haryana’s Power Minister Ranjit Singh told reporters that the state government had nothing to do with granting parole or furlough to a jail inmate. “It is the legal right of the convict, who becomes eligible to seek parole/furlough after he has completed three years of conviction. Like other inmates, Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s request application was also examined by the requisite committee that deals with such cases and his request was allowed,” said the minister.