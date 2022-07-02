scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia opens Benito Juarez Marg underpass

The 1.8-km underpass is set to reduce the commutation time between Central and South Delhi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2022 12:46:23 pm
Officers said the underpass will start from Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and will divide in two wings in 'Y' shape. (Twitter/@Manish Sisodia)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday inaugurated the 1.8 km-long Benito Juarez Marg underpass that is set to reduce the commutation time between Central and South Delhi. The underpass starts at the Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and connects with the South Campus to AIIMS and Moti Bagh.

The construction of the underpass, which was part of the corridor development of IIT to NH-8, was started in 2016. The project conceived in 2013 was one of the most-delayed projects of the Public Works Department, after having missed several deadlines due to clearance issues, departmental approvals, Covid lockdown and the ban on construction activities among others.

Officers said the underpass will start from Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and will divide in two wings in ‘Y’ shape.

With its signal-free commuting, the underpass is expected to provide relief to nearly 2.5 lakh commuters travelling to and from the airport to Delhi and Delhi- Gurgaon, and is likely to remove the congestion between central and South Delhi.

Currently, people coming from Gurgaon and the Indira Gandhi International Airport have to take the Dhaula Kuan route to reach AIIMS and Central Delhi. Once the underpass opens, these commuters can take the Outer Ring Road via the underpass to reach AIIMS and Moti Bagh.

Earlier, the project was scheduled to be completed by January. However, the project got delayed due to a construction ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) following the increasing level of pollution.

