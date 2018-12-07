Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lays foundation stone for redevelopment works in Chandni Chowk

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment works in Chandni Chowk and said once the project is completed it will boost tourism in the area.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, he assured traders that there will be no harm to their business during the execution of project which is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government will run an electric tram on this stretch and arrangements will be made at Dangal Ground for parking of around 1,500 cars.

The redevelopment project is expected to cost of Rs 65 crore. Only non-motorised vehicles will be allowed in Chandni Chowk during the day after work on the project is completed.

“Today is a historic day for Chandni Chowk. We want to ensure that when tourists come to Chandni Chowk, they do not get stuck in traffic… Traders want redevelopment of Chandni Chowk. The project will increase number of tourists in the area,” Sisodia said, adding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony as he is not well.

Asserting that Chandni Chowk is not only a market, it is attached with people’s traditions, the deputy chief minister said, “When we hear about Delhi, the only one thing that comes in our mind is Chandni Chowk…When a student is not able to find a book, he or she knows that it will be available in Nai Sarak.”