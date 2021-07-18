‘Depressed’ by man’s suicide, daughter and wife consume poison

Police probing suicides by three members of a family — a 51-year-old man on July 6 and his 46-year-old wife and 22-year-old daughter eight days later — say they are yet to establish why the man took the extreme step.

Police probing suicides by three members of a family — a 51-year-old man on July 6 and his 46-year-old wife and 22-year-old daughter eight days later — say they are yet to establish why the man took the extreme step, but have concluded that the women consumed poison because they were depressed after his death.

Police identified the deceased as Hari Shetty, who worked as a tax consultant, his wife Veena Shetty, who was employed in sales at a private company, and their daughter, Yashika, who was pursuing her MBA. The couple’s second daughter, Yashika’s twin, studies law in Chandigarh but was home when the two women consumed poison in another room.

Police said she was the one who discovered their bodies around 8.30 am on Thursday — her mother was in the bathroom and her sister in the bedroom. She alerted people in the society, who called the police.

“The man, Hari Shetty, committed suicide on July 6, after consuming poison at a guesthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 53. His wife and one daughter also consumed poison and died on July 14 at the flat the family had been residing in since January, in a society in Sector 67,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“We have conducted an investigation on the basis of the statement given by the surviving daughter. It appears that the woman and her daughter had been depressed because of her husband’s death, and took the extreme step for this reason. A suicide note has been found in their home, where they were residing on rent, in which they state that they have taken this step themselves and nobody else should be blamed for it,” said assistant-sub inspector Suresh, the investigating officer.

“The note also states that they have a house that is still under construction in Greater Noida and a car they had taken on EMI. It requests the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers to waive the loan. In addition, it lists their expensive belongings like refrigerator and other items, and requests that these, along with the flat and the car, be given to the woman’s (Veena’s) sister and surviving daughter,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP (Sohna) Sandeep Malik said, “No FIR has been registered in the matter yet, we have not received any complaint from anyone. There does not seem to be any sign of foul play.”

Inspector Jang Bahadur, the Station House Officer of Sector 53 police station, said the reason for Shetty’s suicide is unclear.

“Samples of the viscera were sent for analysis; the report is awaited,” said the SHO.