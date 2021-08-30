Deploy women officers in all beats: Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has directed all the 15 DCPs to deploy women officers in the beats, especially those which have schools, colleges, and other areas that have a high footfall of women. From September 1, the Delhi Police PCR unit is set to be integrated with the district teams and they have now changed the name of PCR van – beat van.

A standard operating procedure, issued by DCP (headquarters) Shweta Chauhan said, “The JCPs of the ranges with their counterparts of PCR and communication wings, will merge the existing PCR beats of Mobile Patrol Van (MPVs) and motorbike patrols into existing beats of the police stations. This implies that post-integration, each beat will have a patrol vehicle with a minimum of two police personnel patrolling the beat 24X7 in shifts and would also attend PCR calls. They will also attend to other minor law and order issues in the beat and also ensure surveillance over unlawful activities and all other issues that are currently the responsibility of the beat, division officers, and PCR MVPs respectively.”

Usually, on receiving a call on 112 at the control room, a PCR van shares brief facts of the incident with the district police and heads to the spot. As per the new plan, an officer said, “PCR vans will now merge with the district police, and personnel from the local police station will travel with the PCR van.”

Chauhan further states, “The beat MPVs will have to resume patrolling after handing over any call which mandates registration of crime to the staff of the Investigation Wing of the police station. We should prepare a list of all the beats, the number of MPVs, and the names of the buddy pair of officers of the beat and about their shifts. Special attention must be paid to the deployment of women officers in the beats, particularly those beats, which have schools, colleges, and other areas having a heavy footfall of women.”

The district police have changed the name of PCR van to beat van and the beat MPVs will have a uniform pattern on them, which will be communicated by the PHQ in the coming days.