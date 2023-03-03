Denying school admission to financially weaker children despite Delhi govt’s allotment violates their fundamental rights: Delhi HC

While allowing a child’s petition seeking admission to a private Delhi school under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, the Delhi High Court has held that denial of school admission to such children despite allotment by the Directorate of Education violates the fundamental rights of children and Right to Education Act.

A single judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna in its decision of February 28 held, “Denial of admission by a school under the EWS/DG category even after allotment of school by the Directorate of Education (Delhi Government), frustrates the noble objective of the Right to Education Act, 2009. It violates the fundamental rights of children belonging to EWS/DG category, as enshrined under Article 21-A of the Constitution, as also undermining the object of the RTE Act, 2009”.

The High Court was hearing a plea moved by the child with a prayer for giving direction to a school in Paschim Vihar to allow admission to the child in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Disadvantaged Group (DG) category.

The HC passed an interim order on June 1, 2022, and the child was granted admission. The court had then directed an inquiry by the Directorate of Education (DOE) on the school’s objection that the child had given a wrong address and he did not live within the distance of one-kilometre radius from the school.

The court said that if it doubts the “genuineness of the exercise of scrutiny and investigation carried out by the DOE” on residence of children on the basis of such objections as raised by the school, “then many children would be deprived of admission under the EWS/DG category”. The HC opined that it cannot go into a fact-finding mission on the objections raised by the school about the child’s residence.

“Considering the fact that the DOE has given a report in favour of the petitioner child that he is staying with his family at the given address in Paschim Vihar, which is within one kilometre from the respondent school, which was the only objection raised on behalf of the school, it is directed that the petitioner child who is already studying in the school since June, 2022, be allowed to continue to study in the said school under the EWS/DG category,” the court pointed out.

The court said that even otherwise, “OBC/Scheduled Caste/Tribe Certificate is never considered as a proof of residence”. The HC said that it would rely upon the report of the DOE which has been submitted on the basis of an inquiry conducted by the vice-principal of the local government school.

“The DOE is a statutory authority having supervisory jurisdiction over schools recognised by it. There is prima facie nothing on record to doubt the veracity of the exercise carried out by the DOE. Even the Aadhaar card of the father of the child reflects the given address in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi,” the HC noted.

During the hearing on February 28, the Delhi Government’s counsel informed the court that it has received a report from the DOE which confirms that the child was staying at the given address at Paschim Vihar. The school had alleged that the child lived in Mundka.

The Delhi government further submitted that the Aadhaar card of the father of the child also reflects the address of Paschim Vihar. “Thus, it is submitted on behalf of the DOE that the contention of the petitioner with respect to their residential address in Paschim Vihar is correct,” the order records.

On the other hand, the school argued that the probe conducted by DOE is a “collusive enquiry”. The school argued that even the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Certificate which was submitted by the child also shows the address of Mundka and not Paschim Vihar.