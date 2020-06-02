Dental appointment for tigress at Delhi Zoo

The medical procedure was carried out by the veterinary teams of the NZP and non-profit Wildlife SOS. The medical procedure was carried out by the veterinary teams of the NZP and non-profit Wildlife SOS.

A five-year-old white tigress named Sita at Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) is recovering after receiving emergency dental treatment for a root abscess detected in a canine teeth.

“Dental problems can be extremely painful for animals and may lead to further infection, if not treated immediately. We were happy to be of service to the tiger and the Delhi Zoo,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS.

The abscess was drained and treated with antiseptic solution and anti-inflammatory medication. “As of today, the tigress is recovering under observation and has started eating again,” the Wildlife SOS spokesperson said.

Dr Suneesh Buxy, director of the zoo, said, “The NZP vet team and Wildlife SOS have done a good job. This has brought significant improvement in the overall health of the tigress. The lockdown is a difficult time, but we are doing our best to provide care and treatment to our animals.”

