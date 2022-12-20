Dense fog over parts of Delhi, temperatures set to dip this week

For the second day in a row, dense fog hit Delhi Tuesday morning with visibility falling sharply in parts of the city.

Palam was blanketed in very dense fog with visibility at the IGI Airport being as low as 25 m at 5.30 am. At Safdarjung, visibility was only marginally better at around 50 m at 5.30 am. At 8.30 am, visibility at Palam and Safdarjung still remained low at around 50 m.

Fog over Delhi is part of the dense to very dense fog episode over Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. When visibility is less than 50 m, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) categorises it as ‘very dense fog’.

The Delhi airport has said that flight operations were not affected. In an advisory issued at 4.30 am, it said: “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.” At 8.10 am, it added that there has been no impact on flight operations.

Foggy mornings are set to persist in Delhi for the next three days as well. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. While moderate to dense fog is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, Friday is likely to see dense fog.

The temperature is set to dip further over the next six days. The minimum temperature early on Tuesday was 6.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature is set to drop further to around 5 degrees by December 23, according to the IMD forecast. The maximum temperature, which was around 23.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, is also likely to fall to around 20 degrees by December 25.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 378, in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning. This is better than the air quality in the ‘severe’ category recorded on Monday evening.