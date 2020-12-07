Delhi flights delayed due to dense fog, low visibility

Apart from the national capital, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad experienced poor visibility.(File)

Low visibility and dense fog covering the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning has affected several flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Due to the weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, several airlines announced a probable delay in flight departures and arrivals and requested travelling passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

Travel advisors have been issued by SpiceJet, Indigo airlines and Vistara. “Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Jalandhar (AIP) and Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected, SpiceJet wrote on its Twitter handle.

Flights to cities like Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi and Gorakhpur are also affected due to similar weather conditions.

Apart from the national capital, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad experienced poor visibility. Vehicle traffic, which had slowed down due to the ongoing farmer protests in Delhi is likely to get further affected due to low visibility.

