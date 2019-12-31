Delhi: Dense fog leaves many stranded at airport, railway stations

Outside New Delhi Railway Station. Outside New Delhi Railway Station.

Written by Ankita Yadav and Ayilya Thampuran

Hundreds of passengers were stranded, with New Year plans of many in jeopardy, as dense fog enveloped Delhi Monday. More than 450 flights were delayed, 21 diverted and 40 cancelled as visibility was recorded in the range of 0 to 200 metres between 2.30 am and noon.

People travelling for business trips and family vacations found themselves stranded outside the airport, struggling to book other flights and making alternate arrangements to stay.

A family headed to Jammu to celebrate New Year’s Eve had their flight cancelled just as they were about to board. Divij, who was with his family, said, “… Since no other flights are available, we are now rushing to get train tickets to Jammu.”

A group of people from South Africa, working at RA mines in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, waited hours for their travel agent to rebook the tickets after their earlier flight to Jaipur got cancelled.

An Israeli businessman travelling from Tel Aviv to India for the first time arrived in Delhi after being redirected to Mumbai for six hours. He struggled to enter the airport after his Air India flight to Vizag was cancelled.

He said, “The Air India counter is too crowded, with not enough officials to attend to passengers. People from Vizag are helping me with the situation.”

