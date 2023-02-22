scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Dense fog in Delhi, flight operations affected

This is the first fog episode that Delhi is seeing this month. According to IMD data, in December and January this winter, Delhi recorded the highest number of hours of fog since the 2017-18 winter.

A woman crosses a road during a foggy morning in New Delhi, February 22, 2023. (PTI)

Despite the increase in temperature over the past few days, Delhi recorded dense fog on Wednesday morning, prompting the IGI Airport to initiate low visibility procedures. Flight operations were affected and at least seven flights were diverted while several others were delayed.

The visibility at the IGI Airport was around 50 m on Wednesday morning and remained so even at around 8.30 am. At 6.30 am, the airport issued an update informing passengers that low visibility procedures were in place.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists, the dense fog was on account of calm winds along with high day-time temperatures that have been contributing to high evaporation. With the minimum temperature falling marginally on Wednesday compared to the previous night, radiation fog was seen over parts of Delhi. Both water vapour and a dip in temperature are factors that contribute to fog formation.

This is the first fog episode that Delhi is seeing this month. According to data from the IMD, in December and January this winter, Delhi recorded the highest number of hours of fog since the winter of 2017-18.

The minimum temperature early on Wednesday was 14.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the normal.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is set to rise to around 33 degrees Celsius by February 28. The minimum temperature is likely to range from 13 to 15 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

With a western disturbance expected to affect the western Himalayan region from February 25 onwards, cloudy skies are likely in Delhi towards the end of the week. The city is, however, likely to remain dry. Having received no rainfall, the deficit for the month of February stands at 100% in Delhi. This is against a normal amount of around 17.1 mm that the city sees till February 22.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:09 IST
