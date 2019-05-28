Denied entry, golfer alleges classism at Delhi Golf Club

The Delhi Golf Club (DGC) found itself mired in controversy after award-winning golfer Rashid Khan alleged “classism” at the club, when he and nine other golfers were allegedly barred from entering the premises Saturday afternoon.

Hours later, the 10 golfers were detained at Tughlak Road police station after they tried entering the Club, Khan alleged.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “We received a complaint from DGC on Friday evening against Khan, and a complaint against the Club from Khan Saturday. Basically, there have been complaints and counter-complaints; there is no criminality on either side. We have been trying to pacify both sides.”

While Khan claimed that the DGC has “banned caddie-turned-golfers from playing at the club”, DGC president Major (retd) Ravinder Singh Bedi alleged: “Khan has been banned from the club because he assaulted a guard and blocked the gates last week when I was leaving. He held me against my will and I filed a complaint against him at Tughlak Road police station”.

Pointing to a list of children of staff and caddies who are playing in the club free of cost, Bedi said, “Where is the discrimination?”

Khan, who won a silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games, said that he now practices “in wastelands and Noida golf course, and this might cost me my Olympic dream”.

Bedi rubbished Khan’s claims and told The Indian Express, “He has been nurtured by the DGC since he was a child… from grooming and coaching to being allowed to play for free. He now earns in seven figures and drives a BMW because of this club.”

Bedi claimed that Khan “turned against the DGC when he didn’t get a membership”, and added: “It takes 30 years, we can’t change the constitution of the club for him.”

Khan alleged that the club preferred giving membership to those married into families of members over sportspersons.