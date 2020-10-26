Dengue under control in capital this year: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal at home, Sunday.

Delhi has managed to keep dengue in check this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday. Dengue cases in Delhi so far have been the lowest in five years. The city has seen only 395 cases this year so far, as opposed to 644 in 2018. In previous years, the tally was higher.

Like last year, the Delhi government has been running a 10-week awareness programme against the vector- borne disease. Under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign, people are asked to check their houses for stagnant water at 10 am every Sunday for 10 weeks. Mosquito breeding is common in the city between July and November, which is also when dengue cases rise.

“On the 8th Sunday of Delhi’s fight against dengue, I inspected my house for accumulated water and changed it. To prevent dengue, we have to stop the breeding of mosquitoes. Just like last year, dengue is under control in Delhi. Delhi is defeating dengue for the second consecutive year,” Kejriwal tweeted.

