37 dengue deaths in Delhi between Sept-Nov, only 5 from city

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Monday said that five patients from Delhi have died because of dengue between September and November this year.

According to an official statement issued by the MCD, the case sheets and reports of patients have been audited by the Dengue Death Review Committee (DDRC) consisting of public health experts, physician, paediatrician and microbiologist under the chairmanship of the municipal health officer.

Officials said that a total of 37 deaths had been reported in hospitals across the city this year and its complications, out of which only five are from Delhi.

“Out of these 37 deaths, 16 have been declared dengue suspected by the committee and 6 deceased had comorbidities like chronic liver, kidney, cardiac, diabetes, hypertension and other chronic illnesses which led to death among dengue infected patients. 5 deaths belong to Delhi jurisdiction whereas 1 from neighbouring state i.e. Badaun, UP who came for treatment in Delhi,” officials said.

A senior health official said the deaths took place in government as well as private hospitals in the months of September, October and November.

The total tally of the vector-borne disease has crossed the 4,000-mark in 2022 and a total of 4,114 cases were reported. The highest number of cases were reported in the month of November with a total of 1,420, followed by October with 1,238 cases and 693 cases in September. So far, 519 cases have been reported in the month of December.

Every week, the MCD releases a report on dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases and deaths. However, no death was mentioned in the MCD health bulletin for the year 2022 till the last report published on December 9.

Civic body officials had claimed data was not being shared by hospitals, which is why it wasn’t part of the official bulletin.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that several hospitals across the capital had recorded fatalities due to dengue, but were not reflected in the bulletin.

The Indian Express had spoken to senior officials at prominent public and private hospitals, who confirmed that they had seen deaths as a result of hemorrhagic fever, complications due to dengue, and comorbid conditions.

Meanwhile, the city has also recorded 251 cases of malaria and 45 cases of chikungunya this year, the MCD report added.